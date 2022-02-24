Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "premeditated war" on Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden released a statement late Wednesday saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "premeditated war" against Ukraine.

The statement came after Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine, with reports of explosions and flares coming minutes afterwards, including in Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said in his statement.

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring," the statement said. "The world will hold Russia accountable."



