5 cars Joe Biden's Secret Service rented burst into flames a day after they were returned: report

Five cars rented by the Secret Service in Nantucket burst into flames a day after being returned.

The cars were used by Secret Service agents during President Joe Biden's Thanksgiving trip.

Neither Biden nor his family rode in the cars during the trip, a Secret Service spokesman told NBC.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

Five cars rented by the Secret Service for President Joe Biden's Nantucket trip burst into flames at the Nantucket Memorial Airport early Monday morning, per media reports.

Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, told NBC10 Boston the vehicles were rented from a Hertz outlet at the Nantucket Memorial Airport. Neither Biden nor his family were in the vehicles during their Thanksgiving trip in Nantucket, Guglielmi said, but the cars were used by agents.

Guglielmi told NBC10 there were no issues with the vehicles while they were being used.

The fire occurred less than a day after the agency returned the cars, reported The Nantucket Current. Five cars were heavily damaged in the fire and towed away, the outlet reported — including a Chevy Suburban, a Ford Explorer, a Ford Expedition, a Jeep Gladiator, and an Infiniti QX80.

The media outlet obtained footage of what appeared to be a blaze engulfing several cars in the parking lot.

Images of the gutted cars were shared on the Nantucket Memorial Airport's Twitter account. The airport confirmed a fire had happened in the rental car area.

Airport open following vehicle fire in car rental overflow area. @InkyM @ACKCurrent pic.twitter.com/3o048KtJRY — Nantucket Airport (@AirportACK) November 28, 2022

Representatives at the Secret Service and the Nantucket Police Department did not immediately return Insider's requests for comment.



