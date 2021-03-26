Biden said that he won't let China become the world's most powerful, wealthy country.

He said the competition between the US and China is a fight between democracy and autocracy.

"We have to prove that democracy works."

President Joe Biden during his first news conference on Thursday said he would stand in the way of China's goal of becoming the world's most powerful country.

"They have an overall goal to become the leading country in the world, the wealthiest country in the world, and the most powerful country in the world. That's not going to happen on my watch."

Biden framed the escalating competition between Washington and Beijing as part of a broader, global ideological fight between democracy and autocracy.

"This is a battle between the utility of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies," Biden said. "We have to prove that democracy works."

