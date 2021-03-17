Alexei Druzhinin/TASS via Getty

Biden vowed that Putin "is going to pay" for meddling in the 2020 presidential election.

A US intelligence report this week said Putin directed a covert campaign to help Trump and hurt Biden.

Biden also told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos he believes Putin is a "killer."

President Joe Biden promised that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is going to pay" for meddling in the 2020 presidential election after a US intelligence report released this week found that Russia directed a covert campaign aimed at "denigrating" Biden's candidacy.

"He will pay a price," Biden told ABC News's George Stephanopoulos in an interview that aired Wednesday.

Biden said he warned Putin during their recent call that the US would retaliate if the intelligence community found that it had interfered in the election.

"We had a long talk, he and I ... I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared,'" he said.

Biden said he agreed that Putin is a "killer," a term former President Donald Trump famously refused to use to describe the leader.

