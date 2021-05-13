Biden said Israel "has a right to defend itself" after speaking with Netanyahu.

His administration is sending an envoy to the region as part of an effort to de-escalate tensions.

The recent violence marks the worst fighting the region has seen in years.

US President Joe Biden said Israel has the "right to defend itself" after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"Israel has the right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory," Biden told reporters. "My hope is that we'll see this coming to a conclusion sooner than later."

Violence between Israel and Hamas was reignited last week amid religious tensions in Jerusalem. Hamas started firing rockets from Gaza on Monday, and Israel has responded with its own airstrikes back.

Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 56 people - including 14 children and several Hamas members - in Gaza, while at least six Israelis have been killed by Hamas rocket fire.