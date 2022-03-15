US President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for an emergency NATO meeting.

This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy begs the alliance to do more.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

US President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for an emergency NATO meeting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tuesday's announcement comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy begs the alliance to do more.

"President Biden @POTUS comes to @NATO HQ next week to participate in an extraordinary meeting of the leaders of all #NATO Allies," the US Mission to NATO wrote on Twitter.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Tuesday that he is calling for the alliance's leaders to convene in Brussels to discuss their response to Russia's attack.

"We will address #Russia's invasion of #Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO's deterrence & defence. At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

The announcements come on the same day that Zelenskyy ruled out his country joining NATO. Zelenskyy had applied for expedited consideration to join the alliance after Russia launched a large-scale invasion of his country.

The US and other NATO members previously left the door open to Ukrainian membership, but have not provided specifics on the exact timeline.

Before the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed his displeasure with NATO's growing membership and the possibility that Ukraine would drift further away from Russian influence.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.