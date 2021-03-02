The Biden administration imposed sanctions on Russia over Navalny's poisoning.

The sanctions impact seven senior Russian officials.

US intelligence concluded with "high confidence" Navalny was poisoned by Russia, officials said.

The Biden administration unveiled sanctions Tuesday against seven senior Russian officials over the poisoning and detention of Alexei Navalny, the most prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions, which were coordinated with similar actions from the European Union against Russian officials, mark the Biden administration's first such action against Moscow. The move also represents a departure from former President Donald Trump, whose administration barely acknowledged the poisoning of Navalny and did not impose any penalties over it.

Senior administration officials told reporters on Tuesday that the US intelligence community has concluded with "high confidence" that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) poisoned Navalny with the nerve agent Novichok.

