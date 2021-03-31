One of President Joe Biden's dogs, Major, has been involved in another biting incident.

First Lady Jill Biden's press secretary confirmed the incident.

The bite required medical attention, according to CNN.

Major, President Joe Biden's younger dog, reportedly bit someone while out on a walk on Monday afternoon.

The first dog went after a National Park Service employee, according to CNN.

First Lady Jill Biden's press secretary confirmed the incident to CNN.

"Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk," Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesman, told CNN. "Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU (hospital) and then returned to work."

Major was taken from the White House to Delaware for special training after a similar incident occurred earlier this month. The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018.

Champ, the older of the Biden dogs, was also taken to Delaware following the first biting issue with Major.