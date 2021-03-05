The annual QS World University Rankings by Subject have placed some South African courses among the highest-rated in the world.

Two mining and mineral engineering programmes were rated among the 50 best.



In accounting and finance, the University of Pretoria was rated in the top 150.

The annual QS World University Rankings - one of the three top university ranking systems in the world - have been released for specific study areas, including law, engineering and finance.

The rankings are based on global surveys of academics and employers, as well as the impact of the research published by academics. More than 1,400 universities were studied, and almost 14 million research papers reviewed as part of the rankings.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021 covers 51 disciplines, and shows that South African universities were awarded high rankings in specific areas.

For example, the University of Cape Town (UCT) was ranked among the top 100 universities (number 87) in the world for medicine. (Its immunology course was rated in the top 50.)

The University of Witwatersrand was ranked among the top 151-200 universities for medicine, and the University of Stellenbosch among the top 201-250 universities.

UCT's architecture course was also among the top 100.

Here are some of the highest QS scores in different fields:

Engineering

South Africa's mining and mineral engineering courses were rated among the best in the world, with Wits at position 13 worldwide, and the University of Pretoria at number 48.

For civil and construction engineering, UCT was ranked in the 151-200 range. In mechanical engineering, UCT (251-300 range) scored highest, followed by Stellenbosch and the UP (301-350 range).

UCT and Wits both scored in the 251-300 range for chemical engineering.

Accounting and finance

South Africa had four universities among the top 300 in this field:

101-150 range - UP

151-200 - UCT

201-250 - Wits

251-300 - Stellenbosch

Business and management studies

251-300 range - UCT

301-350 - Stellenbosch

Economics

201-250 range - UCT

251-300 - UP

301-350 -Stellenbosch

Computer science

301-350 range - UCT

Law

101-150 range - UCT

151-200 - UP

201-250 - Stellenbosch

The full QS World University Rankings by Subject rankings are available here.

