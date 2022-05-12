WATCH | The moment a R4.5 million US home on stilts is swept away by the sea

A Twitter video captured the moment a beach house in North Carolina in the USA collapsed into the ocean.

The house was last sold in 2020 for the equivalent of R4.5 million.

A video circulating on Twitter captured the dramatic moment powerful ocean waves swept a North Carolina beach house into the ocean. In the video, the base of the house's stilts can be seen partially submerged in the water as strong tides continue to pummel the structure. Within seconds of being filmed, the stilts give way, and the house falls into the ocean, bobbing up and down with the tide. The house was located along the coast in Outer Banks, Rodanthe, and was unoccupied at the point of collapse, US National Park Service officials at Cape Hatteras said. Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) has confirmed that an unoccupied house at 24265 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, N.C. collapsed this afternoon. This is the second unoccupied house collapse of the day at the Seashore. Read more: https://t.co/ZPUiklQAWA pic.twitter.com/OMoPNCpbzk — Cape Hatteras National Seashore (@CapeHatterasNPS) May 10, 2022 The video, uploaded by the Cape Hatteras National Seashore's official Twitter account, has over 10 million views. —Andy Horowitz (@andydhorowitz) May 10, 2022 Perhaps beachfront houses aren't as great as they seem. —Warren Commission Test Skull (@conzmoleman) May 10, 2022 Twitter users are also expressing outrage that such homes are allowed to be sold given the safety and environmental risks they face. —moon cake candy flipping (@br0k3nhalos) May 10, 2022