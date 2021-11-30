Steve Parsons/WPA/Getty Images





Barbados removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and declared itself a republic on Tuesday.

It also declared Rihanna a national hero at the ceremony.

The prime minister told the singer: "May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation."

Barbados removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and declared itself a republic on Tuesday, and then declared Rihanna a national hero.

After swearing allegiance to the new president, Sandra Mason, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley honored Rihanna at the country's celebrations of becoming a republic, the BBC reported.

Mottley referenced Rihanna's song "Diamonds" and told the singer: "May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions," Reuters reported.

Rihanna was born in Barbados.

Barbados was ruled by the British crown for almost 400 years.

