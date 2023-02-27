Trending

24m ago

add bookmark

The Obamas' net worth: How Michelle and Barack Obama make money

Business Insider US
Hillary Hoffower,Joshua Zitser ,
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • Barack Obama makes his money from a six-figure pension, public speaking, and his best-selling books.
  • His latest memoir, "A Promised Land," sold nearly 890,000 copies within 24 hours of its release.
  • While Obama spends his money in various ways, he notably gives to charity and takes family vacations.
  • For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are a busy couple.

From speaking at events around the world to writing memoirs and signing a massive production deal with Netflix, the Obamas' life after the White House has been full and very lucrative.

For her part, Michelle Obama's first memoir, "Becoming," was published in November 2018 and became that year's No. 1 best-selling book.

Her second book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," was published in November 2022 and also became a bestseller.


And the former president's latest memoir, "A Promised Land," sold nearly 890,000 copies within 24 hours of its November 2020 release.

These endeavors — along with the six-figure pension all former presidents receive — have significantly contributed to the Obamas' net worth, which is at least $70 million, according to International Business Times. The New York Post pegged their fortune much higher, at $135 million.

From philanthropic efforts to vacationing where the sun shines to making long-term investments in his daughters' education, here's how the Obamas spend their fortune.

The Obamas entered the White House with a $1.3 million net worth in 2008

That has since grown to at least $70 million, according to International Business Times.

Source: American University,CNN Money,International Business Times

Between 2005 and 2016, the Obamas earned a total of $20.5 million

From 2005 (when Barack Obama joined the US Senate) to 2016, the Obamas earned a total of $20.5 million from his government salary, book royalties, investment income, and Michelle Obama's income from her job at University of Chicago Hospitals before she became the first lady.

Source: Forbes

Obama earned a six-figure salary as president

(Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Obama earned $400,000 a year during his eight years as president, and he still earns an annual pension of about $200,000 as a former president.

Source: GoBankingRates

The lion's share of the Obamas' fortune came from books

(Solaris Images/Getty Images)

From 2005 to 2016, Obama earned $15.6 million in advances and royalties from his books "The Audacity of Hope" and "Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters" and royalties for "Dreams From My Father."

Source: Forbes

But Barack's lucrative career as an author isn't over.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In 2017, he and Michelle signed book deals worth at least $60 million to each write their own memoirs.

Source: Business Insider

Michelle's memoir, "Becoming," was an international bestseller

"Becoming" was published in November 2018. As of July 2022, it had sold more than 17 million copies worldwide.

The Guardian said that it sold nearly nine copies per second on its first day on sale in North America.

Source: Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Guardian

She's also sold 25 different items of merchandise related to the book

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

This included mugs that retailed for $20 and candles that retailed for $35.

Source: New York Post

Michelle's second book was also a bestseller.

Her second book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," was published in November 2022. It took the top spot on USA TODAY's best-selling books list in its debut week.

Source: USA TODAY

And Obama's memoir sold nearly 890,000 copies in the US and Canada within 24 hours of its release.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"A Promised Land," which was published in November 2020. By the end of the year, it had sold 3.3 million copies in the US and Canada.

Source: AP News

Books aren't the Obamas' only foray into media

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

In 2018, they signed a production deal with Netflix, which is estimated to be $50 million.

Source: New York Post

That includes a documentary film, "Becoming," accompanying Michelle's memoir

It was released on May 6, 2020. 

Source: CNN

Since leaving office, Obama has also been paid as much as $400,000 for public speaking events.

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Source: CNBC

He reportedly earned $800,000 for just two speeches

Obama reportedly earned a hefty sum for speeches to Northern Trust Corp. and the Carlyle Group, and a minimum of $1.2 million for three talks to Wall Street firms in 2017.

Source: New York Post

And Michelle reportedly rakes in $225,000 per speaking appearance.

(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Source: New York Post

Tickets to her 2018 book tour cost as much as $4,070

Tickets to her 2018 book tour stop at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn ranged from $307 to $4,070.

Source: New York Post

More recently, Michelle has ventured into podcasting

(Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Michelle announced plans in 2019 to host an exclusive podcast with Spotify. 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' looked at interpersonal relationships and debuted in July 2020.

She has an upcoming series, 'Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,' which will premiere on Audible in March.

Source: The Verge, CBS News

The Obamas could stand to earn as much as $242.5 million

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

All things considered, the Obamas could stand to earn as much as $242.5 million in their post-presidency life, American University estimated in 2017. But here's how they've spent their fortune so far ...

Source: American University

They think long-term when it comes to spending money

(Pool/Getty Images)

In 2007, Obama purchased Bright Directions age-based growth plans, each worth $50,000 to $100,000, to pay for Malia's and Sasha's college education. Malia started at Harvard in fall 2017, while Sasha started at the University of Michigan in fall 2019.

Source: Business Insider, Town and Country

The Obamas also made an investment in real estate

(Pool/Getty Images)

They needed a new place to live after leaving the White House, so they purchased an 2,50-square-metre mansion in Washington, DC, for $8.1 million after previously renting it.

Source: The Washington Post

At the time of purchase, it was reportedly the second-most-expensive home in the neighborhood

The Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, DC. (Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider)

The more expensive home belonged to Jeff Bezos, and it was a former textile museum turned mansion.

Source: The Washington Post

They still own their Chicago home

(Getty Images)

In addition to their residence in Washington, DC, the Obamas still own their home in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood that they bought for $1.65 million in 2005. They took out a $1.3 million mortgage on the home. It's valued at about $2.5 million.

Source: Chicago Tribune, Cook County Assessor's Office,Cook County Recorder of Deeds

In 2019, the Obamas reportedly purchased a house on Martha's Vineyard for $11.75 million

(Courtesy of LandVest)

According to the report from the Vineyard Gazette, the 2,100-square-metre house sits on nearly 12 hectares overlooking the Edgartown Great Pond.

Source: Vineyard Gazette

They love a vacation

(Getty Images)

The Obamas have enjoyed several vacations since leaving the White House. They first headed to Southern California and eventually made their way to Necker Island, where Obama was spotted kitesurfing with Richard Branson.

Sources: Business Insider, Time

Obama visited his home state of Hawaii and the island of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia

In French Polynesia, Obama checked into a luxury resort called The Brando. A night there in a one-bedroom villa can cost anywhere from $3,034 to $4,318.

Source: Time, The Brando

One of their luxury holidays involved river rafting in Indonesia

(Antara Foto Agency/Reuters)

The Obamas have also been spotted on David Geffen's yacht with Oprah, Tom Hanks, and Bruce Springsteen at a wine tasting in Tuscany and river rafting in Indonesia.

Source: Business Insider, Time

It's hard to say how much of their own money the Obamas spent on their vacations

That's because the General Services Administration is required to provide a former president with enough money to cover travel and business expenses.

Source: Business Insider

We do know wardrobe isn't included in the package of presidential benefits and perks

US President Barack Obama has his tie adjusted by first lady Michelle Obama as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, September 25, 2015. (Reuters)

Source: Business Insider

Michelle has donned both expensive designer clothes and affordable brands

She has worn pieces from Naeem Khan and a Versace gown worth an estimated $12,000 for special events as the first lady. Michelle is also known for her casual, relatable style. She's often been spotted in affordable brands like J. Crew, Target, and Converse.

Source: New York Times, Business Insider

Of course, she needs the perfect outfit for date night, which she and Barack always make time for

The couple was once spotted attending a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert.

Source: Business Insider

Not all aspects of their lives are as lavish as their vacations.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photos

Michelle opts for a bag lunch, like turkey chili, over eating out, the former president's chief of staff told People magazine in 2017. And she's a regular at SoulCycle, which costs $36 a class or $900 for 30 classes.

Source: People

The Obamas also spend a significant amount of their money on philanthropy

(Pool/Getty Images)

From 2009 to 2015, they gave $1.1 million to charity, Forbes reported.

Source: Forbes

More than half of their donations went to organizations for children

(Pool/Getty Images)

They donated to charities focusing on African-American causes, veterans, disaster relief, homelessness and housing, and health.

Source: Forbes

Obama donated all the post-tax profits from his children's book, "Of Thee I Sing," to provide scholarships for children of wounded and fallen soldiers

(Pool/Getty Images)

The donations totaled $392,000 from 2009 to 2015.

Source: Forbes

In 2015, Obama's penultimate year in office, the Obamas gave about 15% of their income to charity

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Obamas donated more than $64,000 to 34 charities, Time reported, citing tax returns.

Source: Time

But none of this includes Obama's biggest donation to date: his $1.4 million Nobel Peace Prize award in 2009, all of which he donated to multiple charities.

(Pool/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider


Read more on:
news ukmichelle obamafeaturesbi selectpresidentsarts & culturebarack obamanet worth
Rand - Dollar
18.37
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.94
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.40
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.35
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
912.31
+0.1%
Palladium
1,406.81
-0.4%
Gold
1,811.94
-0.3%
Silver
20.74
-0.1%
Brent Crude
83.16
+1.1%
Top 40
71,216
+0.5%
All Share
77,222
+0.4%
Resource 10
65,366
+0.1%
Industrial 25
103,695
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,334
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure