The Obamas' net worth: How Michelle and Barack Obama make money

Barack Obama makes his money from a six-figure pension, public speaking, and his best-selling books.

His latest memoir, "A Promised Land," sold nearly 890,000 copies within 24 hours of its release.

While Obama spends his money in various ways, he notably gives to charity and takes family vacations.

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are a busy couple.

From speaking at events around the world to writing memoirs and signing a massive production deal with Netflix, the Obamas' life after the White House has been full and very lucrative.

For her part, Michelle Obama's first memoir, "Becoming," was published in November 2018 and became that year's No. 1 best-selling book.

Her second book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," was published in November 2022 and also became a bestseller.





And the former president's latest memoir, "A Promised Land," sold nearly 890,000 copies within 24 hours of its November 2020 release.

These endeavors — along with the six-figure pension all former presidents receive — have significantly contributed to the Obamas' net worth, which is at least $70 million, according to International Business Times. The New York Post pegged their fortune much higher, at $135 million.

From philanthropic efforts to vacationing where the sun shines to making long-term investments in his daughters' education, here's how the Obamas spend their fortune.



