An Austrian court sentenced a solider to 19 months in prison on June 8, according to reports.

The man, 29, was accused of posting a photo of a swastika tattooed on his testicle.

He had also shown it to military colleagues while drunk in 2019, the reports said.

An Austrian soldier has been sentenced to 19 months in prison after he shared a photo of a swastika tattoo on one of his testicles, according to reports.

The 29-year-old, who has not been named, posted a photo of the tattoo online after drinking two bottles of whiskey, the Kleine Zeitung newspaper reported.

The man also showed the tattoo, which was done by his brother, to a group of military colleagues while drunk on military exercise on September 13, 2019, the newspaper said.

The use of Nazi symbols, including swastikas, is banned under Austrian law.

At hearing on June 8, Judge Gerhard Pöllinger-Sorré of the Klagenfurt Regional Court sentenced the solider to 19 months in prison, Kleine Zeitung said.

The soldier's attorney is appealing, it said.

The man was also accused of drawing a swastika on a wall at the Wurzenpass bunker museum, a network of tunnels used by the Austrian army during the Cold War, Austria's Radio Kärnten reported.

The newspaper said the man was previously sentenced to two years in prison for causing serious bodily harm when taking part in a fight.

