A Canadian tennis star said he'd "p--- in a bottle" after being denied a bathroom break during a marathon Australian Open match.

Denis Shapovalov, who was playing Jannik Sinner, had already used is two permitted bathroom breaks.

"What happens if I go? Do I get a fine?" he said to the umpire. "I'm going to p--- my pants!"

Canadian star Denis Shapovalov threatened to "p--- in a bottle" on the court after being denied a bathroom break during his marathon five-set match against Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open on Monday.

Shapovalov was tied two sets apiece with Sinner when natured called and he requested to go the bathroom before the deciding set.

However, having already used his two permitted bathroom breaks, the 21-year-old was told he was not allowed to go again by German umpire Nico Helwerth.

"What happens if I go?" Shapovalov fumed at Helwerth. "Do I get a fine? I don't care! What do you mean I can't go? Are you going to disqualify me? I have to pee!

"I'm going to p--- my pants! I'm going to p-- in a bottle! You guys are not allowing players to p---? I don't understand this rule!"

Realizing he really wouldn't be allowed to leave the court, Shapovalov decided to power through the pain, going on to win the final set 6-4 and book his place in the second round.

After the match, and presumably a trip to the men's room, the world No. 11 cut a much more relaxed figure, though still seemed perplexed by the decision.

"I do think it's a dumb rule, especially for me," he said. "I've got the smallest bladder ever. I've literally got to take a p--- every set, so it's difficult when you're on the court for so long.

"Before the match I'm trying to hydrate as much as possible, so yeah, I've got to pee, man."

He added: "I think we should be able to take more breaks and go to the washroom because we could be on the court for more than three-four hours."

Shapovalov meets Australian Bernard Tomic in the second round on Wednesday.

