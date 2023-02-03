Australia won't put King Charles on new $5 bill, instead opting for a design honoring Indigenous people

Australia won't feature King Charles on the country's new $5 bill, the Reserve Bank announced.

The new bill will instead feature a design honoring Australia's Indigenous people.

Charles took the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September.

Australia's new $5 bill won't feature King Charles, the country's Reserve Bank announced on Thursday.

Instead, the current $5 bill's portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II will be replaced with "the culture and history of the First Australians," the island nation's Indigenous people.

The Reserve Bank will reportedly consult Indigenous groups to help create the design. The new bill will take "a number of years to be designed and printed," the Bank said.





The $5 bill was the only remaining Australian bank note to feature an image of the British monarch.

The decision was made with the support of the current Australian government, which has been under the leadership of the Labor Party and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese since May 2022.

Charles will still be featured on the country's coins, according to BBC.

He assumed the throne as king of the United Kingdom and its commonwealth on September 8 2022, after the death of his mother.



