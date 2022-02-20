Storms across Europe have killed at least nine people.

Storm Eunice, which hit the UK this week, caused winds to reach record speeds of up to 122 miles-per-hour.

People have died in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

At least nine people have died across Europe as storms batter the continent.

Storm Eunice, which killed at least three people in England, saw a record-breaking 196 kilometre-per-hour gust of wind in the Isle of Wight, in the south of England.

In North London, a woman was killed instantly when a tree fell and crushed her.

One man in the southern English county of Hampshire was also killed in a collision between a tree, a car, and the car in which he was a passenger. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Another man was killed when debris hit the windscreen of his car as he was driving.

The first recorded person to be killed by the storm was in Ireland, when a Wexford County Council worker was clearing debris from the storm and was crushed to death by a falling tree.

Four people have been killed by falling trees in the Netherlands.

High winds caused a crane to collapse into the roof of a hospital in Belgium. Also in Belgium, a British man died after being blown into the water from his boat.

Speaking to Sky News in regards to the death of the woman in North London, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I'd like to pay tribute to all those in the emergency services who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe and urge all Londoners to remain cautious and avoid taking risks as this storm passes."

Some 200,000 British homes have been left without power as a result of the storm, Reuters reported, and the O2 arena in London had its roof ripped off in the winds.

The storm has wreaked havoc across transport in England, including air travel. A live stream of Heathrow Airport's runway, showing planes attempting to land amid record-breaking winds, was watched by more than 200,000 people online.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said Storm Eunice could be considered "one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years."