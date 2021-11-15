Bharti Shahani was one of the nine victims who were killed in a crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld music Festival.

Bharti's cousin, Mobit Bellani, told reporters that her husky puppy, Blue, is still looking for her all around the house.

The beloved dog of the ninth victim to die following a crowd surge at Travis Scott's doomed Astroworld music Festival has been desperately searching for its owner around its Texas home, a heartbroken relative said Thursday.

Bharti Shahani "was his mom," Shahahi's cousin, Mobit Bellani, told reporters of the 22-year-old woman's husky pup named Blue, after the family's lawyer announced that Shahani had died.

"He is still looking for her all around the house," Bellani said about two-year-old Blue.

Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M senior, was left without brain activity after being crushed in the crowd surge at the Houston musical festival at NRG Park last Friday.

She died Wednesday after being hospitalized with critical injuries, according to family attorney James Lassiter.

Shahani's devastated family addressed the media Thursday.

"I walked into the room and I saw her with the tubes down her throat and I just wish we could bring her back, somehow," said Bellani, who attended the concert with Shahani along with her sister Namrata Shahani.

Bellani said that he could not call the concert that left eight others dead and hundreds injured "a festival" and instead referred to it as an "atrocity."

"They suffocated us. They did this to Bharti. They suffocated Bharti," Bellani said. "They did this to the other eight people who also lost their life that night."

Namrata Shahani called her sister her "best friend."

"She was also Blue's best friend," Namrata said, adding that her sibling was the "only one" who could take Blue out on a walk.

