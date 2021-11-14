Rick Kern/Getty Images

The father of a 9-year-old on life support following the Astroworld Festival said he's "not ready to lose" his son.

"We still got a bunch of living to do," Treston Blount said, according to KTRK-TV.

His son, Ezra, suffered severe damage to his organs after being trampled at the concert.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

The father of a 9-year-old boy on life support following Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival said he's "not ready to lose" his son.

Treston Blount's son, Ezra, a fan of the rapper, was trampled amid a crowd surge during last week's concert at NRG Park in Houston that left nine dead and hundreds injured.

Blount told KTRK-TV that his son "was so stoked" to attend the concert. During the event, the two reportedly stood towards the back of the crowd, and Blount held his son on his shoulders.

But Blount told the news station that when Scott came on the stage for his set, the concertgoers started to push. Authorities said that the massive crowd of roughly 50,000 people began to compress toward the stage shortly after 9:30 p.m. Witnesses told Insider they struggled to breathe during the event.

"My son had Ezra on his shoulders at the concert, and my son couldn't breathe because of all the pressure that was being applied to him, and he passed out," the child's grandfather previously told KTRK-TV. "And when he passed out, Ezra fell into the crowd. He was trampled really bad."

When Blount woke up at the festival, his son had already been transported to the hospital, KTRK-TV reported, adding that he was informed that his son was suffering severe damage to major organs when he arrived.

"I could tell that he was damaged," Blount told the outlet. "I'm not ready to lose my boy at all. We still got a bunch of living to do... that's my boy."

A GoFundMe created by Blount has raised over $60,000 at the time of publication. National civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family and is filing lawsuits on behalf of more than 100 Astroworld victims.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.