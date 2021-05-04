NYPD shared a video of an Asian woman being attacked by a person with a hammer.

Police said the person approached two Asian women and demanded that they take off their masks.

NYPD said the person then hit one of them "in the head with a hammer causing a laceration."

The New York Police Department released footage of an Asian woman being attacked by a person who demanded the she take off her face mask.

The NYPD's hate crimes division said that two unnamed Asian women, aged 31 and 29, were walking at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday when an unidentified person approached them.

It said the person then "demanded they remove their masks and then struck the 31-year-old female in the head with a hammer causing a laceration."

The NYPD shared video of the attack:

Video from Sunday, May 2nd attack on two Asian females, 31 and 29, who were walking on the sidewalk when an unknown individual demanded they remove their masks and then struck the 31-year-old in the head with a hammer causing a laceration. Info? â˜Žï¸1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/9YMaQfUhzm May 3, 2021

The victim spoke to ABC 7 news, where she was only identified as Theresa.

She said she tried to defend herself, and the attack left her with her head bleeding.

She said a woman approached her: "She was talking to herself, like talking to a wall, I thought maybe she was drunk or something, so we just wanted to pass through her quickly and when I passed through her, she saw us and said 'Take off your f----ing mask,' which is shocking."

"Suddenly I felt my head get hit by something."

She was then taken to the hospital, ABC 7 reported.

It was unclear if the women were targeted because of their race.

The NYPD has asked people who have information to contact the department.