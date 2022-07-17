You can make up to R15k by trading in your old smartphone - these tech stores pay out the most

Many South African cellphone and tech stores now allow you to trade in your old smartphones.

Some will pay you up to R15,000 towards a new phone, or a smaller amount in cash, depending on make, quality, and the store you choose.

If you have a newish iPhone and are happy to settle for vouchers, iStore offers the highest average returns with Incredible Connection not far behind.

Cellucity pays less - but will do so in cash, not vouchers.

Here's how much three retailers in South Africa offer for leading smartphone models - and how to find out what your phone is worth.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Most tech and cellphone stores in South Africa will now give you cash or vouchers in return for your used smartphone.



Provided the phone is in good working condition and comes with original accessories, stores like Incredible Connection, iStore, and Cellucity will give you instant cash or vouchers. Some stores will also take broken phones and incomplete accessories for a lower amount.



Although selling your phone privately on sites like Gumtree or Facebook Marketplace will likely deliver far better returns for your old device, these also come fraught with risks and additional admin. An in-store trade-in may be best if you prefer security and efficiency.



But not all stores offer the same amounts for the same phones. And some also only issue store vouchers in exchange for your old items.



Business Insider compared three of the most prominent trade-in outlets in South Africa. To find a baseline value for comparison, we checked various Samsung and iPhone models with entry-level storage capacities - and worked on the assumption that the phones would be considered in good working order with all accessories included.



The trade-in values offered by each store varied significantly, as did the general approach.



Cellucity, for example, will EFT you cash for your phone, unlike iStore and Incredible Connection, which only issue vouchers.



The type of refund impacts how much refund you can expect.



On the whole, when trading in an Apple iPhone, iStore offered the highest returns, followed closely by Incredible Connection.



Cellucity iPhone trade-in offers were significantly lower - especially for older models.



In the most extreme case, you can receive a voucher of between R10,000 and R10,700 from iStore or Incredible Connection for an old Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB - or just R3,622 cash from Cellucity.



Trade-in values for Samsung Galaxy phones were also higher at Incredible Connection than at Cellucity, though not as pronounced as with iPhones.



In most cases, you'll get 10% to 20% more from Incredible Connection for your old Galaxy than from Cellucity - but you'll have to settle for a store voucher.

If you'd like to check the value of your specific model, you can do so online at portals on each brand's respective site:



Cellucity

iStore

Incredible Connection

Here's how trade-in offers for several leading smartphone models compare:





Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.