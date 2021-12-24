Spencer Platt/Getty Images



A group of Apple employees is planning a workout on Christmas Eve, demanding better work conditions.

Most Apple stores in the US are open till 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Their demands include a more respectful workplace and paid sick leave.

A group of Apple employees is planning to walk off their jobs on Christmas Eve and are urging a customer boycott on the day — when much last-minute shopping takes place. The worker advocacy group Apple Together called for a walkout on Twitter. Their demands include a more respectful workplace and paid sick leave.

Calling all Apple workers and patrons! Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions. Strike funds are available for participants: https://t.co/xYESzWc196. Don't cross the picket line.#AppleWalkout ??âœŠ pic.twitter.com/U9OexqTLv9 — Apple Together (@AppleLaborers) December 23, 2021

It also urged customers to "demand that Apple upholds its image with your wallet. Do not shop in stores. Don't shop online."

According to information on its website, most Apple stores in the US are open until 6 pm Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. The company also offers two-hour delivery on purchases made in the run-up to 24 December in most metros.

The Apple Together tweet also informed workers who walk off that they can apply for strike funds via the Coworker Solidarity Fund, a nonprofit. According to the fund's webpage, it's now accepting only waitlist applications for stipends of up to $5,000. The tech sector faces increased employee activism around toxic work conditions and environments.

In June, about 80 Apple employees pushed back after the company announced its return-to-office policy would require them back in the workplace by September, The Verge reported . The company last week pushed back its return-to-office indefinitely due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

And in August, a group of Apple employees launched a website for coworkers to share their experiences of mistreatment at the tech giant.

Apple didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

