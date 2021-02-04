Apple and Hyundai are nearing a deal to build an electric car together, CNBC reports.

Apple is nearing a potential deal with Hyundai Motor Group to build a self-driving electric vehicle of its own, CNBC's Phil LeBeau and Meghan Reeder reported Wednesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the project.

If finalized, the EV will be Apple-branded and built at Kia's assembly plant in West Point, Georgia, CNBC reported.

Sources told the outlet that the deal isn't done yet, and that Apple may decide to partner with another automaker either instead of, or in addition to, Hyundai.

Rumors have circulated for years about Apple's potential plans to build an EV, and speculation has intensified in recent months.

Hyundai declined to comment when reached by Insider. A spokesperson for Apple did immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

