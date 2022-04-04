Almost R50 million worth of Sandton apartments sold in just three days

HQ Sandton, the newest mixed-use residential development in Johannesburg's financial hub, recently offered 72 apartments for R1 million each.

A total of 48 apartments were sold in 72-hours, fetching almost R50 million.

The "hospitality studio" units sold are the smallest and simplest on offer in the new development.

At just over 20m², these micro-apartments feature a bathroom with a shower, a small kitchenette, and a balcony.

Johannesburg's Sandton – known as Africa's "richest square mile" – is getting a new mixed-use property. With 780 apartments, a restaurant, bar, gym, and massive rooftop garden, the 12-storey HQ Sandton is one of Johannesburg's highly anticipated developments looking to breathe new life into the financial district.

Apartments in the new R1.3 billion development became available in December. By March, 100 apartments had already been sold. HQ Sandton launched a 72-hour sale at the end of that month, offering 72 "hospitality studio" units for R1 million each.

The sale, which started on Friday 25 March, netted close to R50 million, with 48 units having been sold. That brings HQ Sandton's first sales phase – with 200 units on offer – to 75% competition, with a fifth of all apartments already scooped in just three months.

The hospitality studio units bought during the recent HQ72 campaign are the smallest and simplest available in the new development.

At just over 20m², these hospitality studios feature a bathroom with a shower, a small kitchenette, and a balcony. Most of the recently sold units are located on the sixth and seventh floors, facing east.

And while R1 million may seem expensive for what can be described as a micro-apartment, more than 90% of the units in HQ Sandton are under R2 million, with the vast majority being studio and one-bedroom units.

Most competing properties in Sandton start at around R1.9 million for a one-bedroom apartment and extend to almost R3 million for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom setup, according to Stefan Botha, the director of Rainmaker Marketing, specialising in South Africa's property sector.

"Sales at this rate are unheard of, particularly in this economic climate, and it's safe to say that HQ Sandton is outperforming other developments in the area," said Botha.

"It's an offering that is so attractive because so many South Africans can now afford to join the exclusive 'Millionaires Club' that living in Sandton has traditionally been associated with."

