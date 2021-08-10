Anti-vaccine protesters tried to storm the BBC headquarters in London but ended up at the wrong building.

The building the protestors target ted houses apartments and studios rented by another British broadcaster.

Protestors later moved to the BBC Broadcasting House, but police were already stationed there.

Hundreds of anti-vaccine protestors stormed a building on Monday in west London, thinking it was the BBC's headquarters, reported The Guardian. Seemingly unbeknownst to them, however, the broadcaster had moved out of that building in 2012.

Videos uploaded online showed protestors trying to enter the BBC Television Centre in White City, clashing with police in the process.

The crowd was protesting the BBC's coronavirus coverage, shouting "shame on you" outside the building, reported The Guardian. They were also protesting against vaccine passports and vaccinations for children, reported radio station LBC.

The building they stormed served as the BBC's headquarters until 2012. It currently houses TV studios - rented mainly by ITV, another British broadcaster, for programs like "Good morning Britain" and "Loose Women" - while the rest of the building is mainly made up of apartments.

ITV presenter Charlene White was filming her show "Loose Women'' when protestors attempted to enter the building. In a tweet, she thanked the Metropolitan Police (MET) for holding the protestors off.

"Not sure what protestors were hoping to achieve, but all they would've found was me, Jane, Nadia and Penny on @loosewomen talking about the menopause," White wrote.

And also huge thanks to the swift response of London's @metpoliceuk… not an easy situation for them to deal with either. Not sure what protestors were hoping to achieve, but all they would've found was me, Jane, Nadia and Penny on @loosewomen talking about the menopause

Later in the day, protestors marched to the BBC Broadcasting House in central London. But, as BBC reporter Samira Ahmed tweeted, the "police were [there] well ahead of them."

Alix Kroeger, a digital journalist with the BBC, tweeted a picture of protestors outside in the rain, writing, "The anti-vaxxers have now found Broadcasting House, and the rain has found them."

The BCC told Insider it does not comment on security matters.





