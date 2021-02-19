Trivago polled more than 2,000 adults in the UK and US about their 2021 travel plans.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents said they'd give up sex for a year to travel right away.

Respondents also believe the inability to travel is one of the worst parts of the pandemic.

Visit Business Insider SA's homepage for more stories.

According to a new survey from accommodation site Trivago, 39% of Brits and Americans say they'd give up sex for a year to go on a trip right now.

The survey polled more than 2,000 adults in the US and UK to see how consumers are planning, dreaming, and considering travel in 2021.

One in five respondents said they would give up their partner to travel now. And while 25% said they'd give up all their savings, 48% of US participants said they would give up their job, while only 41% of UK respondents were willing to give up their jobs.

A majority of the people surveyed (80%) said travel is a part of a well-rounded life. Respondents said the inability to travel is one of the worst parts of the pandemic, and it's the most they've ever felt like traveling.

Travel has been forever changed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the industry has been hit hard. Masks are now required when flying or on public transportation. Many countries require a coronavirus test and quarantining. Gone are the days of country-hopping with just your passport and visa.

Airlines have stepped up their cleaning protocols for disinfecting aircraft. Some have blocked out middle seats to help customers feel more comfortable. Hotels and airlines have also loosened their change and cancellation policies, allowing customers to make adjustments to their itineraries for free.

Despite warnings from the WHO against nonessential travel, travel search engines like Skyscanner reported huge traffic spikes as news around the vaccines broke in the US an UK.

The Trivago poll was conducted by Dynata for bookings site Trivago from 3 January to 9 January, with a margin of error of three percentage points.

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.