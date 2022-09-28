Amazon – which hasn't confirmed SA launch – seeks help landing South African sellers

Amazon has not yet confirmed the existence of Project Fela, a leaked plan to launch its online marketplace and other services in South Africa in 2023.

But it is now seeking account managers, based in Cape Town, to recruit South African sellers.

The managers will help such sellers reach "our African customers" – even though Amazon doesn't have any marketplace customers on the continent yet.

On Tuesday afternoon, Amazon started to advertise two new jobs: a new accounts manager, and a key new accounts manager, both based in Cape Town.

Both managers will "recruit and launch online sellers on Amazon's Marketplace and help them expand and grow their businesses by partnering with Amazon", the company said.

Some South African companies sell their goods on the Amazon marketplaces in countries such as the USA and UK, but this is not that. The managers are being hired "to improve the experience for our African customers", said Amazon.

The company has no marketplaces in Africa, yet. But leaked documents first reported by Insider in June showed plans for Amazon online malls to open in Nigeria and South Africa in 2023, an initiative with the codename Project Fela.

Amazon has never confirmed such plans, and has not responded to questions on its ambitions.

South African hiring, however, paints a picture of a company gearing up for launch. Earlier this month, Amazon published, and later yanked, an ad for a senior retail program manager, based in Cape Town, who would specialise in rolling out stores in new countries. That job was tagged as falling under Project Fela.

Now it needs account managers to help "recruit new sellers, both national and international".

The African continent "is positioned for growth spurred by the increasing productive potential of its young population, rapid adoption of technology and evolving consumer behaviour," said Amazon about the account management jobs.





Both managers will be expected to "drive the growth of Amazon’s third-party business", which charges sellers various fees for access to the customers on its platform, and for related services.

Both manager jobs require Bachelor’s degrees. The new key accounts manager needs at least four years of "related experience", while the new accounts manager must have an undefined amount of experience "with commercial activities (hunting, negotiations, account management)".



