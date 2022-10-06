Amazon reportedly freezes hiring for the corporate wing of its global retail business

- Amazon has kicked off a corporate hiring freeze for its retail division, according to a report.
- The New York Times broke the news after obtaining exclusive internal documents.
- Amazon would not be the only major company rolling back its hiring practices.
Amazon has initiated a corporate hiring freeze for its retail segment, according to a New York Times report. The freeze will last until the end of 2022.
Amazon did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.
According to The New York Times' Karen Weise, the freeze will last until the end of 2022, and affect all corporate positions in the company's stores business, with a few exceptions such as "field positions".
The Times obtained internal documents indicating that the online giant will proceed with interviews that are scheduled prior to the cutoff date of October 15.
When it comes to large companies shaking up their hiring strategies, Amazon is not alone. Walmart recently announced that it will hire fewer store workers this holiday season, compared with other years. Many companies have struggled with the "Great Regret" after recruiting too many employees earlier in the pandemic. Some, such as Tesla, 7-Eleven, and TikTok, have gone on to initiate layoffs and hiring freezes in order to course-correct.