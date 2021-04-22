Amazon is currently looking to fill 156 positions across its web and customer service divisions in South Africa.

This follows the tech giant’s commitment to hire an additional 3,000 people in South Africa this year.

It also coincides with confirmation that Amazon will occupy a 70,000 square metres office space in a mega development in Cape Town.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Global tech giant Amazon is looking to expand its operations in South Africa by doubling its workforce and occupying bigger headquarters in a recently approved mega development.

Amazon’s presence in South Africa stretches back to 2004, when its first development centre was opened in Cape Town. Early work focused on refining Amazon’s ground-breaking Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) service which functions as a virtual private server.

While Amazon is best known as the world’s largest online retailer, it has steered clear of direct distribution in South Africa, focusing instead on using the country as a base of operations for engineering innovative tech solutions.

READ | Amazon to set up new head office in SA - as developer wins fight over contested land

The company’s technical arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has steadily increased its presence in South Africa, opening offices in Johannesburg in 2015 and moving to bigger premises in Cape Town three years later.

Over the last decade, Amazon has also boosted the capacity of its customer service centre in South Africa. In 2020, Amazon announced that it would hire an additional 3,000 people in South Africa – almost doubling its local staff contingent to 7,000 – to provide 24-hour support to customers in North America and Europe.

Amazon was also named as the anchor tenant of a development recently approved for construction on the outskirts of the city centre. The River Club development has already allocated 70,000 square metres of floor space to Amazon, which the City of Cape Town says will form its headquarters on the African continent.

The entire development is expected to create up to 19,000 indirect and induced jobs. “With Amazon’s headquarters, with can expect many more thousands of jobs for Capetonians,” said James Vos, the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management at the City of Cape Town, in an interview with Cape Talk.

Amazon’s local job listings are already increasing. In 2019, AWS in South Africa had just 50 jobs listed. This has more than doubled to around 118 opportunities in the web service division and a further 38 jobs in customer service, human resources, kindle content, and corporate development.

At the time of publication, Amazon’s South African career portal listed 156 jobs, most of which are full-time and based in Cape Town.

Most opportunities are in AWS’ operations, IT, software development, and support engineering departments. Most of these positions require a Bachelor’s Degree in either information science or information technology, data science, computer science, engineering, mathematics, physics, or a related field or equivalent experience in a technical position as a minimum.

Amazon’s customer service sector offers entry-level positions to applicants with a matric certificate (NQF Level 4), reliable internet connection at home and who must be fluent in English. Almost all these jobs are referred to as Virtual Customer Service (VCS) positions, which allow applicants anywhere in South Africa to apply.

More than one year of relevant phone or email customer service experience is preferred for mid-level positions.

Amazon also offers several internship programmes for students currently enrolled in – or, in some cases, recently graduated with – a Bachelors’ or Masters’ Degrees in computer science, computer engineering, or related fields.

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.