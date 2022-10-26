An Amazon delivery driver found dead is suspected to have been mauled by two dogs

An Amazon delivery driver found dead in a yard in Missouri is suspected to have been mauled by two dogs.

Neighbors called the sheriff's office after they noticed an Amazon van sitting outside a home for hours.

When deputies arrived at the home, they encountered two dogs that were then shot and killed by a deputy.

Neighbors of a home in the Wood Heights area of Excelsior Springs, Missouri called the Ray County Sheriff's Office about an Amazon delivery van that had been sitting outside for hours with its engine and lights on, Sheriff Scott Childers confirmed with Insider.

When deputies and medical arrived at the house, they found the body of the Amazon delivery driver and two dogs that looked like they were going to attack, Childers said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.





While searching for the dogs, a German shepherd and a mastiff, Childers said he could see a doggy door with blood on it. Under exigent circumstances, Childers said he made the decision to shoot and kill the dogs upstairs in the house because multiple people were in the yard to work on the scene.

Childers said a preliminary investigation showed the victim had a lot of trauma on his body that was consistent with canine bites. However, he said the driver's cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner on Wednesday.

The driver's identity has not been released. The owners of the home did not appear to be home or in town, Childers said. The sheriff's department was able to contact them via phone, and they were cooperative.

"We're deeply saddened by tonight's tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver's loved ones," Lisa Levandowski, a spokesperson for Amazon, told Insider. "We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation."

In August, a 61-year-old US Postal Service worker was attacked by five dogs in Florida after her car broke down. Pamela Rock later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Her niece told WTLV, an NBC affiliate in Jacksonville that she had just started the job in December.

"She had finished up her training and she was just so excited for this new adventure," her niece said.