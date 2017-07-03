After 27 years, Jeff Bezos announced he is stepping down as CEO of Amazon on Tuesday.

Bezos launched Amazon in 1995. The company has since grown to one of the most valuable, powerful companies on the planet with a market value of $1.56 trillion.

Bezos has gone from a New York hedge-funder to the richest man in the world, but in the process, he's weathered a high-profile divorce and hacking scandal, faced antitrust scrutiny from lawmakers, and everything in between.

These days, Bezos is focused on making Amazon more climate-friendly and growing his personal real estate empire.

After 27 years in charge, Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO later this year. Bezos will be replaced by Andy Jassy, the current CEO of AWS.

Bezos, who incorporated the company in 1994, has had a tumultuous 18 months, beginning with a divorce and a leak of his personal messages to the National Enquirer.

But it hasn't been all bad for Bezos: he's jetted across the globe with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, he's attended the exclusive Met Gala, and, last year, he celebrated another successful Prime Day with Katy Perry, Lil Nas X, and 45,000 Amazon employees. Over the last several months, Amazon has seen a surge in demand as the coronavirus outbreak has forced people to shop online more than ever. And as Amazon's stock has hit new highs, Bezos' net worth has jumped as well: These days, he's worth $183 billion, according to Bloomberg.

That success hasn't come overnight, however. Bezos began his career in the hedge fund world in the '90s, then left a cushy job to launch his own startup.

Here's how Bezos got his start, and built one of the largest tech companies in the world.

