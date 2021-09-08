The highest urban bar in Africa, Alto234, recently opened to the public in Sandton.

The bar is on the rooftop and 57th floor of the tallest building in South Africa, The Leonardo.

With seven seating areas, the bar offers a 360-degree view of Johannesburg – and allows guests to buy 200ml bottles of Moët from a vending machine.

Alto234 is located on the rooftop of The Leonardo, the tallest building in South Africa, housing 232 luxury apartments, eight penthouses, and nine conference areas, among other amenities.

The bar, is 57 floors from the ground. It officially opened its doors to the public on the first Friday of September.



It offers a 360-degree view over the city of Johannesburg; west to the Magaliesberg mountain range, north to the Voortrekker Monument, south to the once home of Nelson Mandela, and east to the planes taking off at OR Tambo International Airport.

With seven different seating areas around the venue, the bar accommodates 100 people, but due to Covid-19 regulations, only 50 people are currently allowed.

The seven seating areas include large lounge suite spaces, dining areas and look out points. Alto234 also offers three gas firepits to warm the lounge areas on cooler days.

Furniture in the area is custom made to fit the various spaces and is arranged to ensure that each space is private, while also optimising the views from all angles.

On the Menu

The bar and food available is provided by AURUM Restaurant.

When it comes to champagne, the establishment has picked Moët & Chandon as its preferred supplier.

Recently, the champagne-maker gifted Alto234 a special edition Moët Mini Machine as a permanent feature – delivered to the 57th floor via helicopter.

The Moët machine allows guests the opportunity to order Moët Mini 200ml bottles with golden sippers using Moët & Chandon tokens at R345 each.

The bar is open from 11:00 to 23:00.

