Alex Jones mocks nearly $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict: 'Do these people think they're getting the money?'

A Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families.

He reacted to the verdict with laughter and disbelief, saying he had no plans to pay it.

The radio host continued to solicit his audience for donations to help with his legal fees.

Alex Jones was nowhere to be found in a Connecticut courtroom on Wednesday as a jury ordered the Infowars host to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.

Instead, the conspiracy theorist was livestreaming and laughing at the monumental verdict, assuring his viewers that he has no plans to actually pay out what is owed.

"Do these people actually think they're getting any of this money?" he said, according to NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny.

Jones spent years pushing false theories that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 first graders and six adults were killed, was a government hoax aimed at restricting gun access.

As the damages continued to mount on Wednesday, Jones mocked the verdict in an "emergency" live broadcast on his website.

"This must be what Hell's like," he said, according to NBC News reporter Ben Collins. "They just read out the damages. Even though you don't got the money."

The $965 million in defamation awards ordered Wednesday in Connecticut is in addition to nearly $50 million Jones was ordered by a Texas jury to pay to the parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis in August.

Jones continued to solicit donations from his audience to help with his legal fees.



