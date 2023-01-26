Alcoholism chops more than 10 years off life expectancy of South Africans

South African men who use drugs cut short their lives by about a dozen years, says a new study.

For women, alcoholism comes at a bigger cost in terms of life years.

Scientists looked at data on more than a million medical aid patients, and say excess mortality may be worse in public sector.

They call for steps to improve prevention, early detection and treatment of physical comorbidities among people with mental illnesses.

South Africans with alcoholism pay the price in the loss of more than 10 years of their lives, according to a new study of excess mortality.

For men, that is significantly more than the cost in life expectancy of those with a mental health diagnosis, at almost four years shorter compared with men who are not mentally ill, researchers found.

But for women, alcohol abuse comes at a worse cost than drug use.

The findings, reported on the preprint server medRxiv and not yet peer-reviewed, are based on medical aid claims by more than a million people between 2011 and the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020.





Because people who rely on the public health sector “may be at higher risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes than employed and insured people who access private services”, say the authors of the paper, the toll of mental illness on life expectancy may be even higher.

Mental disorders are among the top 10 leading causes of disease in South Africa, according to the 2019 Global Burden of Disease report, and about 30% of people receive a mental health diagnosis at some point.

Until now, however, the only study into excess mortality linked to mental illness was among people living with HIV, say 14 authors led by Yann Ruffieux and Anja Wettstein at the University of Bern in Switzerland.

“Although most mental disorders do not lead directly to death, they increase the risk of suicide, accidental death and premature mortality from physical illness,” they say.

Deaths from natural causes, which formed the majority in the 282,926 patients with mental health diagnoses in the study, “can be attributed to a higher incidence of physical comorbidities among people with mental illness and worse access to or engagement in health care”.

Out of 1,070,183 medical aid members they looked at, 30.5% of women and 22.1% of men received mental health diagnoses. The most common were related to anxiety, including generalised anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression and bipolar disorders.

“Life expectancy after diagnosis of any mental disorder was 3.8 years shorter for men and 2.2 years shorter for women when compared to beneficiaries of the same age and sex without diagnoses,” say the authors, half of whom are from South Africa.

For men, drug use disorders emerge as the most serious threat to life expectancy, costing them 12.32 years (7.89 years for women); for women, the biggest threat to longevity is alcoholism at 10.24 years (11.5 years for men).

Men also lose more than 10 years if they are diagnosed with a mental disorder linked to brain dysfunction (also called organic disorders) or a psychotic disorder; women lose more than 10 years for organic disorders; and for both sexes, eating disorders and developmental disorders such as autism are linked to losses of between seven and 10 years.

Overall, men with mental illness lose more life years than women, and the researchers said at least part of the reason was higher mortality from accidents and suicides among men with bipolar and substance use disorders.

“For other disorders, lower health care utilisation rates among men, arising from the gendered nature of health services creating health care barriers for men, harmful masculine norms, self-stigmatising beliefs or differences in coping strategies may contribute ,” they say.

For both sexes, higher rates of physical illness among people with mental disorders, and poorer health care, contribute to premature death.

“Experts recommend interventions for reducing the burden of physical illness among people with mental health conditions to close the mortality gap.

“These can target lifestyle and behaviours to prevent physical illness, or early detection and appropriate treatment of common physical comorbidities. Furthermore, interventions aiming to reduce stigma towards mental illness among health care providers should be considered.”

The study, funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation and US National Institutes of Health, was approved by the human research ethics committee at the University of Cape Town and the Canton of Bern ethics committee in Switzerland.