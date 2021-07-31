Albert Dyrlund, an influencer who was popular on YouTube and Instagram, died after a fall.

Newsweek reported that the 22-year-old was filming a video in the Italian Alps when he fell.

Dyrlund was known for regularly sharing music videos and comedy sketches on social media.

Albert Dyrlund, a YouTuber from Denmark, reportedly died after falling 200 metres while filming a video in the Italian Alps.

Newsweek reported that the 22-year-old was recording a video for his YouTube channel on Mount Seceda in Val Gardena, Italy, when he fell.

A rescue helicopter was reportedly sent to save Dyrlund but could not save him in time, Italian broadcaster, Rai reported.

According to Newsweek, the family confirmed his death to a Danish news outlet, TV2, while requesting privacy for his family. His mother, Vibe Jørger Jensen, told the outlet: "We are in great grief, but I would like his fans to know."

Denmark's ministry of foreign affairs also confirmed Dyrlund's death to Ekstra Bladet, a Danish newspaper.

Dyrlund was well known on social-media sites including YouTube and Instagram for regularly sharing music videos and comedy sketches. He had hundreds of thousands of followers and subscribers on the two platforms.

His most recent content included a music video called "Summer." Other hits of his included "Emoji," "Friends forever," and "Ulla."

In 2018, Dyrlund starred in an award-winning comedy film called "Team Albert," about a high school student's attempt to become a YouTube star in one day.

Following Dyrlund's death, fans posted tributes on Twitter. "I'm completely out of it. I am ready to cry and empty of words. I can not understand it. I will forever remember all our memories," said fellow Danish YouTuber Rasmus Brohave.

Another fan tweeted: "We've lost a big Danish youtuber Albert Dyrlund, 22 yrs. He died while filming a youtube video on a cliff in Italy."

She added: "Please be careful when making risky videos. Its not worth it."

Earlier this month, an influencer from China died after falling from a crane while recording herself for a social-media post. The Sun reported that the 23-year-old was speaking into a camera when she fell. She often shared clips of her job as a crane operator on the Chinese TikTok platform and others, The Sun reported.

An influencer from Hong Kong also recently died after falling from a waterfall while taking a picture. While standing near the waterfall on the Tsing Dai stream, Sophia Cheung slipped and plunged into a 16-foot-deep pool, The Daily Mail reported.