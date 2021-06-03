Passengers on an Air France flight in Paris were evacuated after a suspected explosive device was found on board, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday.

Darmanin said the flight, which was flying from N'Djamen, Chad, to Paris, landed at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport without incident.

He said after passengers were evacuated, the plan was isolated for investigation.

An Air France spokesperson told Reuters that the flight had been escorted into the airport by a French Army plane.

It's unclear what exactly the suspected explosive device is. Officials are still investigating.



