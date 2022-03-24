After the 'Tinder Swindler' and load shedding, Checkers' Sixty60 takes on the petrol price

There are fears that the already record-high petrol price could reach R40/litre.

Checkers’ Sixty60 is using the high petrol price angle in its sales categories.

The app has previously referenced Netflix’s “Tinder Swindler” and load shedding in a similar fashion.

The marketing people at supermarket chain Checkers' Sixty60 online delivery service are not ones to miss a beat.



They tapped into the hype of Netflix’s breakthrough documentary “The Tinder Swindler”, which was then followed by them taking on the country once again having to deal with load shedding.

This time they are taking on the sky-high petrol price, which could drive up the local fuel price to as high as R40/litre, in theory, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

To reflect the strain on the wallet high fuel prices bring, Checkers' Sixty60 has housed several products under categories under “Petrol Blues”.

Under Petrol Blues, there are subheadings, like “We have cut the prices, not the quality”, “Cheaper than a litre of petrol…”, “Buy bulk and save”, “Pap tyre?”, “No road trip needed…”, “No oil, no problem”, “Clean it before you call Webuycars…” and “Ease the pain”.

We have cut the prices, not the quality

Under this heading, Checkers shamelessly lists its low-cost house brands, such as its long-life milk and pineapple rings.

Cheaper than a litre of petrol…

This is one of the cleverer headings. It lists products like lactose-free and fizzy drinks, which all sell at a rate lower than the petrol price.

Don’t drive… Rather walk or run

This is a rather odd category. It has only three products in it. Two of them are running magazines and the other is a pack of Bicycle Blue & Red Playing Cards.

Pap tyre?

This has nothing to do with tyres. Instead, it surmises that, given where the petrol price is, you are going to do a lot of walking. So, to make sure you have enough energy to get where you are heading, this category is filled with energy drinks.

Cargoals

You might not be able to afford to drive a car, but it does not mean you can not play with one. Well, tiny toy ones at least.

No oil, no problem

This category has nothing to do with cars and only somewhat to do with oil. To be clear, that’s not even oil that goes into cars but rather cooking oil. But it is not even about cooking oil, but rather how you can cook without it. Here you will find spray and cook, an airfryer, butter, and a popcorn maker.

Clean it before you call Webuycars…

For those who have had enough of owning a car, they might want to clean it before they dispose of it. You can get everything related to cleaning your vehicle here.

Ease the pain

And if you have had enough of rampant inflation making you poorer, and just want to feel a little better, under this category you will find Checkers’ extensive range of wines, as well as headache tablets and plasters.

