The AFP reported in a tweet that "at least 32 people were killed and 53 wounded when explosions hit a Shiite mosque. "Thirty-two bodies and 53 wounded people have been brought to our hospital so far," the medic in the southern city's central hospital said."

Graphic videos posted to social media purported to show worshippers covered in blood inside the mosque in the aftermath of the blast. Insider has chosen not to republish the footage.

Responsibility for the attack has not yet been claimed, but there is speculation that it is ISIS-K.

Last week, the ISIS-K terror cell claimed responsibility after a suicide bombed detonated in a mosque in Kunduz, killing 50 people.

ISIS-K, which stands for the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, is an offshoot of ISIS in the Khorasan region of Afghanistan who consider the Taliban an enemy for not being sufficiently devout.





