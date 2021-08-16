Video shows people latching onto a moving US Air Force plane in Kabul as they desperately try to flee
- Video shows a USAF plane being swamped by people as it moved on the tarmac at Kabul airport.
- Afghans have been desperately trying to flee the country after it fell to the Taliban.
Footage shows the moment a US Air Force plane was swamped by hordes of people as it appeared to taking off from Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.
The video, which started going viral on Twitter Monday morning, shows dozens of what appeared to be Afghan civilians running alongside the plane as it made its way down a runway. It was not clear when exactly the video was recorded.
United States of America fled Afghanistan leaving behind innocent Afghans.
These shocking visuals from Kabul today describe the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Betrayal. Escape. Lack of empathy. No clarity. Failure. Chaos. pic.twitter.com/UCDMC7CffT — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 16, 2021
Other videos posted to social media on Monday showed what appeared to be bodies falling off military planes just seconds after take off.
Kabul's airport became a scene of chaos on Sunday as the city became the last Afghan military stronghold to fall to the Taliban.
Thousands of Afghans showed up at the airport, trying to get on flights out of the country. But those hopes were dashed on Monday, with the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority announcing that all commercial flights had been grounded.
