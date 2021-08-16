



At least five people have been killed at Kabul airport as hundreds of people were trying to force their way onto planes out of Afghanistan, Reuters reported Monday, citing witnesses.

The rush out of Afghanistan came after the Taliban stormed the capital city on Sunday, causing gridlock and chaos at the airport. All commercial flights out of the airport have been suspended.

A US official told Reuters earlier on Monday that American troops, who had taken control of the airport, fired into the air to scatter the crowd.

It was not clear whether the deaths were caused by gunshots or a stampede, Reuters reported.

"The crowd was out of control," the official told Reuters by phone. "The firing was only done to defuse the chaos."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.





Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.