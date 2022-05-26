Creator of 'Abbott Elementary' said people have asked for a school shooting episode

Quinta Brunson said people have asked her to make a school shooting episode of "Abbott Elementary."

"I can't ask 'are yall ok' anymore because the answer is 'no,'" she said on Twitter.

A gunman opened fire at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school Tuesday, killing 19 students and two teachers.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of "Abbott Elementary," said people have asked her to write a school shooting episode of her show.

"Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write," Brunson tweeted Wednesday. "People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they've elected and are instead demanding 'entertainment.'"

She continued: "I can't ask 'are yall ok' anymore because the answer is 'no.'"

She then said fans asking about a school shooting episode should channel their energy into asking elected officials to "get on Beto time and nothing less," referring to Beto O'Rourke, a candidate for Texas governor who is a staunch supporter of stricter gun control laws.

"I'm begging you," Brunson added. "I don't want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. We're not okay. This country is rotting our brains. I'm sad about it."

A gunman opened fire at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on Tuesday, killing 19 students and two teachers. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said on Wednesday that an additional 17 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries related to the incident.



