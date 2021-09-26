Packers running back Aaron Jones lost a necklace containing his father's ashes in the end zone.

In his post-game interview, Jones said the necklace still hadn't been found.

On Monday night, Packers trainer Bryan "Flea" Engel found it during a search that lasted until 2am.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had a huge game on Monday night, scoring four touchdowns against the Detroit Lions to help lead his team to a 35-17 victory.

During one of his touchdowns, Jones lost a necklace that contained a portion of his father's ashes. Jones' father died earlier this year at the age of 56 due to complications with Covid-19.

Despite losing the pendant, Jones had a positive attitude after the game.

"He'd be happy. He'd be like: 'If you lose it anywhere, lose it in the end zone,'" Jone said in a post-game interview.

Aaron Jones is the most lovable player in Packers history pic.twitter.com/ytuSBYzEqp September 21, 2021

Late on Monday night, Jones' already heartwarming story came to an even warmer conclusion.

Matt Schneidman, who covers the Packers for The Athletic, posted a video of Packers trainer Bryan Engel scouring the Packers' end zone late into the night, searching for the lost pendant.

He found it, with Jones sending him his heartfelt thanks on Twitter.

"[He] found it, so we're perfect," Jones said on Tuesday morning, speaking with "The Steve Czaban Show" on 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee. "Thank you to him. He was out there until 1:45am. It shows how much they care about us."

As former NFL safety Ryan Clark explained at the end of ESPN's report on Jones' lost necklace, NFL teams are made up of much more than the 53 players on the roster.

"For him to be out there, that late at night when no one else is truly watching, to do that for one of his players is amazing," Clark said. "That's a testament to who he is as a man and to who Aaron Jones is to him as a player.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.