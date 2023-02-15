Sorry, even R2.2 million can no longer buy you this one-car garage in Cape Town

For a brief time on Tuesday, it seemed possible to permanently secure a parking spot on Victoria Road in Bantry Bay, a place where parking can usually not be had for love or money.

And that part of Cape Town does not lack for money.

So a single-car garage inside a complex was listed for R2.2 million – plus a monthly levy contribution to the complex.

But after being promoted on Tuesday morning, the garage was confirmed withdrawn from the market by Tuesday afternoon.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

On Tuesday morning, Pam Golding Properties sent out a singular "just listed" promotion for a (very) small slice of Cape Town real estate: an 18-square-metre garage in a complex on Victory Road in Bantry Bay.

You'd have to pay R473 per month in levies, the brochure said – plus a R2.2 million asking price.

Now, if you aren't familiar with that stretch of coastline, such a price may seem high. But parking spots open to the elements regularly sell for more than R1 million in neighbouring Clifton, especially if they come with private beach access, and have done for years.

See also | This Cape Town parking bay is on offer for a cool R1.25 million

The R2.2 million garage is on the wrong side of the road for beach access, but on a stretch with very, very few parking options, and very, very expensive real estate. You can pay more than R10 million for a two-bedroom apartment at Cliffside, just across the road, but if you are an "international jet-setter" for whom it is apparently ideal, you'll have to cope with a single open parking bay, leaving whatever car is suitable to such a lifestyle at the mercy of the elements. And if you think the inhabitants are too rich to cross the road to park their cars, think again. Even at more than R26 million, that is exactly what some of them have to do in Bantry Bay.



So even at a price of R122,000 per square metre, the new listing did not need a hard sell. "Plenty of storage space, secure and sought after," said Pam Golding's sales team.

But by the time Business Insider South Africa reached out for more details, the property had been withdrawn, an agent said.

Why?

"We don’t have further instructions."

Better luck next time, cash-rich but parking-poor denizens of the Atlantic Seaboard.