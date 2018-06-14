A wage strike at Eskom is causing worries that a partial – or a national – blackout could follow.

But insiders say that, for now, there is capacity to spare in the national electricity grid.

Depending on the weather, electricity demand is just about to peak for the year, or has already done so.

Despite widespread protest action at Eskom, the national grid was looking stable for the moment, insiders said on Thursday – because key generating stations were not affected.

“As long as the cameras are at Megawatt Park [Eskom's head office in Sunninghill] and all the action is there, we may be okay,” said an Eskom manager not authorised to speak to the media.

In response to questions, Eskom said that its power stations affected by the strike are Arnot, Hendrina, Duvha, Kendal, Camden, Kriel, and Matla.

Within Eskom it was believed that the only generating stations at serious risk are Arnot and Hendrina in Mpumalanga, with union members at Arnot considered the most militant, and likely to cause disruption.

However, as of Thursday late morning only one of Arnot’s 350MW units was running, with the other five on standby. At projected loads the loss of that single unit would likely not require any blackouts.

The labour situation appeared slightly less tense at nearby Hendrina although “that could change”, one Eskom manager said. The National Union of Mineworkers blamed police for injuring one of its members at Hendrina on Thursday morning, and a management source told Business Insider South Africa that police had fired rubber bullets.

Hendrina is one of the oldest power stations in Eskom’s fleet. Its 10 units of 200MW each are considered critical only during times of shortage. According to Eskom’s latest internal forecasts the next two weeks should see demand of around 34,000MW, with available capacity exceeding 44,000MW. Planned maintenance exceeds the entire generating capacity of Hendrina.



For the 2018 year to date, peak demand for electricity has generally been below the same periods in 2017. If this year’s cold season matches that of last year, the period of highest demand – and greatest danger to the grid – may already be over.

The real danger to the grid, one insider warned, is disruption to the grid itself, or "someone throwing a switch".

"It is hard to stop a power station from running, but sabotage on the grid is easier if you have access to the right locations."

