Trending

1h ago

add bookmark

Over 75,000 Russian troops in Ukraine have been killed or injured, US says — one of highest estimates

Business Insider US
Sinéad Baker ,
A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 shot down by Ukrainian anti
A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft guns in a residential area of Chernihiv, April 22, 2022. Nicola Marfisi/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
  • US officials think more than 75,000 Russians have been killed or injured in Ukraine, reports say.
  • Estimates for Russian troop losses have varied, but this is one of the highest given so far.
  • Russia has not released its troop loss figures in months, and is accused of covering up its dead.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

US officials said that more than 75,000 Russians have been killed or injured as part of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to multiple reports.

The figure would represent around half the total number of troops Russia sent to Ukraine at the start of its invasion. It is significantly higher than estimates US officials have given in public.

CNN reporter Michael Cohen tweeted on Wednesday that Representative Elissa Slotkin told CNN she and other House lawmakers had been given the 75,000 figure that day by US officials.

The New York Times, citing a lawmaker, reported the figure was given in a joint briefing by the State Department, Department of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Estimates for Russian troop losses have varied, and Russia itself has given no official figures for months.

CIA Director William Burns estimated last week that around 15,000 Russians had been killed and around 45,000 wounded, giving a total o 60,000 casualties.

US officials told The Times earlier this month that around 20,000 Russians had been killed, and around 60,000 so injured significantly enough to stop them fighting. 

The total number of Russian troops that have gone to Ukraine is also unclear.

Russia originally sent around 150,000 soldiers into Ukraine, the Times reported in April, but it has since sent reinforcements.


Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
Read more on:
news ukspeed deskrussiaukraine
Rand - Dollar
16.62
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.14
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.86
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,752.65
+1.1%
Silver
19.72
+3.3%
Palladium
2,074.50
+2.1%
Platinum
890.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
106.62
+2.1%
Top 40
62,606
+1.0%
All Share
69,109
+1.0%
Resource 10
63,308
+2.7%
Industrial 25
84,905
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,380
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure