7 viral moments that showed the world what was really happening behind China's censorship in 2022

To give the full story, here is the original video that caused the social media storm, which is still ongoing today (tw distressing content, not sure why the lock is blurred, as if that is the most shocking thing about this video..) pic.twitter.com/UOA5zrfeQ4 — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) January 30, 2022

In January, a vlogger shared a shocking video on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. The video, filmed in a village in Xuzhou, China's eastern Jiangsu province, showed a woman shivering and chained to the wall of a shack, with a lock bolted around her neck.

The video sparked national outrage. As usual, posts were quickly censored, but the ensuing social-media firestorm also prompted local authorities to investigate who the woman was and why she was being held under inhumane conditions.

Local officials said she was a woman called Yang, who was chained up because of her violent outbursts, reported the BBC.

However, that did not satisfy the Chinese public. Some people tried to find more information about her, wondering if she was a victim of human trafficking.

The "chained woman" later became a symbol of protest, with art of the woman going viral — then getting censored — on Chinese social media.

It's unclear what has since become of the woman. Chinese authorities, official media outlets, and academics suddenly stopped talking about the case in February, and social media accounts reporting on the woman were censored, the South China Morning Post reported.