A six-year-old girl died after going on a "mine drop" ride in Colorado.

The Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns plunges riders 33.5 metres in a "free fall"-like experience.

It is unclear exactly what went wrong. The park was closed Monday and Tuesday.

A six-year-old girl died after going on an amusement park "drop" ride in Colorado on Sunday, according to local reports.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, in Glenwood Springs, said that an "incident" on its Haunted Mine Drop ride resulted in the death.

The ride, housed in a mock mine shaft, drops seated people 33.5 metres into a deep pit "in what feels like a free-fall," according to a now-deleted page on the park's website.

The girl has been identified only as a six-year-old from Colorado Springs who was on vacation with her family, 9News reported.

The exact circumstances of her death are unclear. CBS Denver reported that police radio messages around the time of the accident requested help for "a party that fell out of the shaft ride."

That detail has not been confirmed by Glenwood Caverns or public officials.

Park employees performed first aid until paramedics and fighters arrived, who pronounced her dead, 9News reported, citing Garfield County's coroner's office.

The amusement park said in its statement that an investigation was under way, and closed the park Monday and Tuesday.

On its website, Glenwood Caverns describes itself as "America's only mountain-top theme park," a family-run business that features thrill rides and trips into "fairy caves" in the mountains.

A 2019 video featuring the mine drop ride shows a member of staff demonstrating its safety features, which included two types of seatbelt restraint:

The company's website no longer includes the ride description, but an archived version of the page from May describes it as based around a "ghost story of a mining tragedy from long ago." Riders encounter "ghostly miners" both before and after the drop, it says.

Riders need to be a metre tall to ride, the website says, and must sign a liability waiver.

The ride opened in 2018 and was that year voted USA Today's Best New Amusement Park Attraction, according to local newspaper the Post Independent.

"Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed," the statement released by the park said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved."

Representatives for the park did not immediately respond to Insider's request for further information.