Want to work a 4-day week? You now have two extra months to convince your boss.

A 4-day working week experiment – where employees work 80% of the time for 100% of the pay – is due to start in South Africa in early 2023.

The deadline to sign up had been at the end of October, but has now been extended to mid-January.

That makes for another two months to get bosses, and shareholders and boards, behind the idea.

Similar experiments elsewhere in the world have provided a pretty decently-trodden path for how to get buy-in.

The nonprofit 4 Day Week SA and its coalition of partner organisations have extended the deadline for companies to sign up to be part of a "pioneer pilot" study in South Africa, where employees will be paid 100% of their salaries to work 80% of the hours they did before.

And that makes for two more months to convince your boss to give it a try.

The study is due to start in early 2023, and initially the deadline to commit to participation had been set at a fairly tight end-October. Now, say those involved, companies can sign a collaboration agreement as late as 15 January.

The trial itself is due to run for six months between February and July, but there is some run-up work to be done, such as establishing baseline metrics against which the success or failure of the change can be measured.

The hope is that companies involved will achieve 100% or more of their previous productivity, just with happier employees and a range of other benefits that could include helping to solve unemployment, making life easier for single mothers, and contributing to reducing climate change.

The results of experiments in other countries suggest at least some of those hopes could be fulfilled.

The most prominent local company to sign up so far is consultancy IQbusiness. The impact of reducing working hours by one-fifth will be measured by the Stellenbosch Business School.

Here's how to convince your boss to join the SA four-day work-week trial

Point to the data

The 2023 pioneer pilot will be a first in South Africa, but a lot of work has been done around four-day weeks in the past half-decade. There are studies that show you can't tell the difference in academic performance when a five-day week is compressed to four, and that an entire small town in Canada pulled off a shorter week without trouble.

A big experiment in the United Kingdom already has almost all companies involved saying they will stick to three-day weekends from now on, even though it is only midway. And it is not just workers,

Don't pitch it as working less, pitch it as producing faster

You may want every weekend to be a long weekend, but that's not a good place to start a pitch. Even if the appeal of that extra day off may loom large in the mind of your boss too.

The way to pitch a four-day week is to focus on productivity, say those who have sold the idea many times. The formulation 100% of the pay for 80% of the time with 100% of the output; you won't be working less, you'll just be lobbing off some time that people currently spend staring out windows, scrolling through Facebook, or distracting colleagues actually trying to get stuff done.

If you can convince your boss that output can be held at least steady in 80% of the time, the benefits in terms of stuff like overheads become apparent pretty fast.

Don't get stuck in the details

The four-day movement is still named for the idea of dropping a weekday from the work schedule, but that may not be the case. Some units, or individuals, may drop hours across days. Some may stagger working times, or move to rolling schedules.

It doesn't really matter, say four-day advocates – and you should definitely not worry about it. Trying to figure out the details before embarking on the experiment will bog everything down, and much of the preparation work will be wasted effort. Previous experiments show that how to fit all the work in only some of the time comes down to individuals figuring out what they should do, and what they should stop doing, and that filters up the structure.

Instead of trying to determine how it should be done, just argue that it can and should be done.

Drop a couple of names, such as Panasonic, Growthpoint, and Stellenbosch Business School

The list of big-name companies that have at least tried four-day weeks is growing, making it progressively easier to sell, with names such as Panasonic , Microsoft in Japan (which reported a startling jump in productivity), and Belgium.

Dangle the prospect of attracting top talent, cheaper...

Small companies that have to go up against global giants in hiring sought-after people have reported that a four-day week gives them a real edge, in some cases tripling the number of applicants.

People who can choose to work anywhere tend to look twice at companies that offer such flexibility – and a four-day week may mean the difference between a negotiated salary and a bidding war.

... and keeping those people around, and productive

A universal finding in studies on the four-day week is a reduction in stress and burnout, and a reduction in sick days. High-performance employees end up working for longer hours, simply because they don't stop working because they no longer can.

Related to that, staff turnover invariably drops, along with the cost and hassle of replacing those who depart.

Pick your boss' favourite social issue, because you can probably link it

Companies that implement a four-day week often find their staff significantly increase the amount of time they spend volunteering on worthy causes. There is a strong environmental argument to be made, in that cutting commuting by a fifth has a rather big impact on the carbon emissions of staff. It will also reduce congestion for everyone else.

Working one day less a week helps level the playing field between men and women with children, proponents say, especially single mothers. There is hope – though no proof yet in an economy like that of South Africa – that four-day weeks will increase employment at little to no extra cost. Depending on the company and its infrastructure, a four-day week can reduce electricity and water use, reducing pressure on those scarce resources.

And, besides their own mental well-being, people who spend less time at work tend to spend more time with their pets, making for happier cats and dogs.

Chances are, there is something your boss feels passionate about that you can link back to a four-day week.

Go on a course

The global 4-Day Week organisation runs workshops on Persuading Your Boss. You can sign up here.

Send the boss a video

In early 2019, Andrew Barnes, one of the biggest proponents of the four-day week, gave a TedX talk about his company's experience.

Barnes was the boss, answering to a board (which he failed to inform, he said), and speaks eloquently about the many advantages seen at Perpetual Guardian, the New Zealand company that never looked back.