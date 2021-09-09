A selection of over 1,000 collectors' bottles of wine are going on auction from September 9 to September 13.

The online auction will take place on the High Street Auction App, featuring bottles from an unnamed restaurant in Cape Town.

Wine to be sold includes a range of MR De Compostella Bordeaux wines, Crystallum Red wines, Radford Dale Black Rock, and many more.

The collective value of the wine is estimated at more than R1 million.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Over 1,000 collectors' bottles of wine are due to go on auction on the High Street Auction App from September 9 to September 13.

The collection of wines to be auctioned are from an underground wine cellar of an unnamed famous restaurant in Camps Bay, Cape Town, offering a variety of red, white, and sweet wines.

"These are recent top-quality wines in South Africa currently. Some of them are worth R3,000 to R5,000 per bottle and we've got [a lot] of them," said sales executive Stef Olivier.

Although the auction has no reserve prices, the collective value of the wine is estimated at more than R1 million, and bottles will not be sold individually.

"We have lotted the wines in parcels of six – 12 bottles per lot and will sell as many as 400 lots on the online auction.

"This gives not only restaurants and hotels the opportunity to buy in bulk, but also the everyday housewife or man of the house to buy some exclusive collectable wines," said Olivier.

The majority of the collection may not include the rarest or oldest wines, but come bottles are at least six to seven years old and can be kept for another 20 to 30 years, according to Olivier.

"The value is on the top, top quality of wines that are at least six or seven years old," he added.

Here are some of the bottles included in the collections;

MR De Compostella Bordeaux wines 2006 , 2012, 2017 vintages

A single 750ml bottle from 2006 normally retails at around R1,479, while a 2012 goes for R1,101. For a single bottle from 2017, on the other hand, expect to pay around R1,007.

Award winning Elgin Vinters Chardonnay

One 750ml bottle of Elgin Vinters Chardonnay retails for R332.59.

Cartology Bush Vines

Expect to cough up R430 for a single 750ml bottle.

Radford Dale Black Rock

This bottle normally retails at R215.

Hartenberg Tenacity

One bottle goes for R492.

Crystallum Red wines

The average price for a bottle of Crystallum Red wine starts from R903.

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.