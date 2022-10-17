A 100-person fistfight broke out at a restaurant in a Tokyo skyscraper when gang met for celebration

Tokyo police responded to a 100-person fistfight at a restaurant in a Japanese skyscraper on Sunday.

The brawlers appeared to be gang members who booked out the restaurant, per Japanese media.

Police said they found broken bottles and glasses on the scene, per local media.

A massive fistfight involving around 100 people broke out at a French restaurant in Tokyo on Sunday evening, Japanese media reported.

The customers booked out the entirety of a contemporary French restaurant called Sunshine Cruise Cruise on the 58th floor of the Sunshine 60, a skyscraper in the Ikebukuro district, Kyodo News reported. The fight appeared to involve members of a gang called the Chinese Dragon, per Kyodo News, which cited an unnamed source linked to the investigation.

The 100 people had gathered to celebrate one of the gang members getting out of prison, the Asahi Shimbun reported, also citing an unnamed source.

Police were notified about the brawl at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after restaurant staff made an emergency call, per the Asahi Shimbun. Most of the diners involved in the brawl quickly left the premises, and it's unclear how many people remained when the Tokyo police arrived.

One man who remained at the restaurant was taken to hospital with a minor head injury, the Asahi Shimbun reported.

Videos posted to Twitter on Sunday showed a fleet of emergency vehicles arriving outside the Sunshine 60 skyscraper.

Some videos on Twitter also showed a crowd of policemen gathered outside the Sunshine Cruise Cruise restaurant.

A staff member at Sunshine Cruise Cruise who responded to a call from Insider said she was unable to confirm or comment on the incident, citing an ongoing police investigation.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police told Kyodo News that it found broken beer bottles and glasses at the restaurant and that it's investigating a case of suspected property damage. The Tokyo police department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment through Japan's Foreign Press Center.

The Chinese Dragon gang maintains links to Japanese crime syndicates but is not considered an established criminal organization, per Kyodo News.

Its ranks are widely believed to consist of the descendants of Japanese orphans who were left in China during Japan's chaotic pullout from the country at the end of World War II. Many of these descendants later returned to Japan.



